Rios, Royals agree to $11 million deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the negotiations says outfielder Alex Rios and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was subject to Rios passing a physical.

Rios will take over in right field from Nori Aoki, who became a free agent after helping the Royals win their first AL pennant since 1985.

Rios, who turns 34 in February, had been with Texas since August 2013 and hit .280 this year with four homers and 54 RBIs. He set career highs with the Chicago White Sox in 2012 with 25 homers and 91 RBIs.

His agreement was first reported by CBS.