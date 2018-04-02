Rising Cost of Natural Gas Affects Insulation Prices

Insulation is key to keeping you warm this winter.

"If it's not done right, then their air or heat is gonna be going through the walls and out and it's going to raise their costs up, and the way costs are now it's going to be too expensive for a lot of people," said Mike Bennett of Bennett's Insulation Company.

His insulation company is taking in more calls than usual.

For a homeowner, insulating your home the right way might be the difference between saving money or not saving money on your natural gas bill this winter.

Homeowner Nancy Franklin is taking extra precautions. She said, "The cost of everything is going up, anything having to do with Petroleum products is just going out the window and we don't want our heat to go out the window or out the walls. So absolutely you've really got to take a look at insulation and doing good jobs and getting good people out to do that to save yourself some dollars."

Experts say checking your furnace filters and making sure your attic insulation is at least 14-inches thick could save you money.

T he builder says proper insulation yields 25-30% in savings.