Rising River Causes St. Joseph Casino To Close

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) -- A casino in St. Joseph has been closed indefinitely after its parking lot flooded and water went above a boat dock on the backside of the lot. Terrible's St. Jo Frontier Casino on Friday will re-evaluate its chances of opening.

General Manager Craig Travers says there's nowhere the casino can place sandbags to keep the water out. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the casino can't start pumping water out of the parking lot until the river drops below 27 feet. That's not expected to happen in St. Joseph until at least the weekend.

The nearby Remington Nature Center was almost completely surrounded by water Monday afternoon but could still be accessed by walkways. The Heritage Park Softball Complex is closed, halting league play there.