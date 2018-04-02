Rising Traffic Fatalities



SPRINGFIELD - Springfield police say this could be the deadliest year for traffic fatalities in a decade in Missouri's third-largest city.The most recent peak year for fatalities was 1996, when thirty people lost their lives in traffic accidents. Police said active enforcement has reduced the number of accidents involving alcohol. The main problems now are what police spokesman Officer Grant Story called simple driving violations like speeding and failure to yield. Police said a double-fatality crash last week raised the number of people who have died this year on Springfield streets to twenty-two. There were sixteen at the same time last year.

