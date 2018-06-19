Rival Accuses Mo. Gov. Nixon of Selling Veto

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence is accusing Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon of selling recent decisions to veto a pair of bills.

Nixon, a Democrat, vetoed bills last week that would have made it harder to win workplace discrimination cases and brought occupational diseases under the scope of Missouri's workers' compensation system. Nixon said they represented a step backward for workers.

But Spence claimed at a Capitol news conference Monday that the governor's decisions are for sale. He cited recent campaign contributions to Nixon from attorneys opposed to changing workplace laws.

Nixon's campaign referred questions to the Democratic Party. A party spokeswoman said Spence's claim was "absurd," adding that Spence has no room to criticize money in politics, because he served on a bank board that didn't repay a federal bailout.