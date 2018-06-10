Rivals slam Missouri gubernatorial candidate Greitens over donation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens' rivals want him to return $1 million to a donor accused of sexual abuse.

Leading up to a Republican debate Thursday in Columbia, Greitens' GOP opponents and the top Democratic contender all have criticized him for keeping the money from California venture capitalist Michael Goguen.

A woman has accused Goguen of sexual abuse and sued him. Goguen has denied the allegations.

Greitens' campaign manager says the legal process needs to run its course.

Greitens is running to replace Gov. Jay Nixon. He faces an August primary against suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former House speaker and U.S. attorney Catherine Hanaway and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

Attorney General Chris Koster, the top Democratic candidate, also criticized Greitens.