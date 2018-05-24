River City Rascals minor league baseball to host Pete Rose

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) - The minor league team River City Rascals plans to host former Major League Baseball great Pete Rose in O'Fallon this summer.

The Rascals, who play in the independent Frontier League, have invited the former Cincinnati Red player and manager to a July 10 home game in T.R. Hughes Ballpark against the Gateway Grizzlies.

The team plans to distribute commemorative Rose bobblehead dolls to a limited number of ticket holders. Rose will throw out the first pitch and serve as the team's first-base coach.

The Major League career hits leader will also meet with up to 100 fans before the game and a smaller group afterward as part of a VIP ticket experience.