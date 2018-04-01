River In A Bottle

At the annual Missouri Water and Wastewater Conference in Columbia on Wednesday, experts met to talk about this issue. And some say you might be getting hosed when you buy bottled water.

Most bottles of water cost about a dollar per bottle, but experts say that's paying for something you're already getting at home.

The Missouri River is the source for about half of the water mid-Missourians drink, and by the time this water is treated and comes out of your faucet it's just as pure as the water in a bottle. In fact, some bottled water brands, like Aquafina, use the Missouri River and say it's from a natural source.

At Wednesday's conference, one expert explained why people think they are getting a good deal when they buy bottled water.

"They believe they're protecting their family from the bad stuff that's in the municipal water and they believe they can taste the difference, which most people really can't,"explained John O'Connor of H2O'C Enginerring Company. "When they do blind taste tests, they find out that they're unable to distinguish the bottled water from the community water and often the community water is prefered."

O'Connor says not only do you save money by drinking tap instead of bottled water, it's also easier on the environment.

He said producing and disposing all the plastic bottles is a waste of resources, especially when you are getting water from the river.