River Racers Get Revved Up

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Seventy-five canoes and kayaks will take to the Missouri River next week as part of the third annual Missouri River 340. The river race goes from Kansas City to St. Charles, a 100-mile route racers are required to complete in 100 hours, or a little more than four days. Last year, West Hansen of Austin, Texas, finished in 53 hours and 40 minutes -- almost a day ahead of his nearest competition. Hansen wasn't happy with his time and says he wants to improve his performance by more than ten hours. The 340-mile race is billed as the longest river race in North America. It doesn't offer a cash prize but it's attracting some of the nation's top competitors. Last year, just 15 boats entered the race and only ten of those finished.