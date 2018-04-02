Riverfront Plans Revealed

Danforth Foundation President Peter Sortino outlined a preliminary plan Wednesday, including a three-block connection between downtown and the Arch. Sortino said land for restaurants and other vendors is limited because the grounds belong to the National Park Service. So, the plan calls for several man-made islands in the Mississippi River that could include food and beverage stands. The foundation will name an engineering firm in the next few days. There's no specific cost estimate yet.