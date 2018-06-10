Riverview Gardens District Warned of Possible Takeover

MOLINE ACRES (AP) - St. Louis schools may not be the only ones in the region facing a state takeover. School board members in the Riverview Gardens district have been told that the district's finances and academic showing need to be fixed soon, or the state may have to step in. The state Board of Education will discuss the district's plight at a meeting later this month. The board meeting last week was the first since a reform slate won two seats in the April 3 election. State Education Department area supervisor Robert Taylor says the new administration is taking the right steps to fix the troubled district.