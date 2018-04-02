Riverview Gardens, Normandy districts make performance gains

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri's two failing school districts have made progress toward shedding the unaccredited designation that allows their students to transfer to better performing schools.

Performance data released Friday shows Riverview Gardens earning 79.3 percent of the points possible. That places the St. Louis area district in the fully accredited range, although the state typically considers several years of data before making an upgrade.

Last year, the district earned a score of 45.4 percent. Under the state's system, districts must earn at least 70 percent of overall points to be considered for full accreditation and 50 percent for provisional accreditation. The system takes into account factors such as test scores and graduation rates.

The other unaccredited district — Normandy — saw its score increase to 30.4 percent from 7.1 percent last year.