Rizzo walks with the bases loaded, Cubs beat Cardinals 4-3 in 11

CHICAGO - The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, familiar rivals in the National League Central Division, needed extra innings Thursday to settle the first game of a four game series in Chicago.

The Cardinals scored early in the top of the first inning thanks to a Yadier Molina single down the right field line that scored Matt Holliday and gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Chicago failed to score in the bottom of the fifth inning despite putting two runners on base, and St. Louis would make the Cubs pay in the top of the sixth inning.

Brandon Moss lifted a solo home run to right field in the top of the sixth inning to extend the Cardinals' advantage to 2-0.

But the 2-0 lead wouldn't last long as the Cubs came storming back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chris Coghlan singled home Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded and two outs to even the score at 2-2. Chicago would then grab their first lead of the game on a bunt single by David Ross that scored Jason Heyward and made it 3-2 Cubs.

St. Louis answered in the top of the seventh inning with a pinch-hit solo home run off the bat of Randal Grichuk to tie the score at 3-3.

The game would remain tied at 3-3 until the 11th inning. The Cubs won the game in the 11th inning on a bases loaded walk issued by Zach Duke to Chicago's Anthony Rizzo. Wilson Contreras scored the winning run and the Cubs beat the Cardinals 4-3 in 11 innings.

Duke, who allowed the game-winning walk, took his first loss of the year.

Mike Montgomery, who pitched two scoreless innings in relief, got the win for the Cubs to even his record on the season at 1-1.

Game two of the Cardinals' four-game weekend series with the Cubs is scheduled for Friday at 1:20 p.m.