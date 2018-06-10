RNA Technology To Fend Off Pests

The world's biggest seed company announced Sunday it discovered a new approach to pest control in partnership with Belgium-based biotech firm Devgen NV. The technology is called RNA interference. It uses a cellular mechanism in plants that regulates gene expression. Monsanto said it found a way to use the RNA interface to enable plants to better fend off insect pests. Monsanto hopes to use the technology in a strain of corn designed to repel rootworms.