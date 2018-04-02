Road Across Table Rock Dam Closing for Two Weeks

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - A highway over Table Rock Dam in southwest Missouri will be closed for two weeks beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says drivers who use Missouri 165/265 should plan for alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The road is being closed while crews carry out repairs around a soil slide on the dam's downstream embankment. The Corps says the dam is sound, but the slide raised concerns about the safety of the

road.