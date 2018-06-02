Road Across Table Rock Dam to Remain Open

BRANSON (AP) - A highway over Table Rock Dam will remain open until the weather improves.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had planned to close Missouri 165/265 for two weeks, beginning Tuesday. But the corps announced Monday that one lane of the highway will stay open until the weather allows construction work.



The highway needs repair of an area around a soil slide on the downstream embankment of the dam. The slide did not affect the dam, but caused concern about the safety of the road.