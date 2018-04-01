Road Beckons for Blues, Among Best at Break

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Well past the halfway point of the season, the St. Louis Blues are in great shape. They return from the All-Star break with a record that's close to the NHL's best.

The Blues are 21-3-4 at home, leading the league in victories and points, and can build on that Friday night against the Los Angeles Kings. After that, they hit the road, where they're a far less impressive 8-10-3. The rest of the way, only 13 of 32 games will be at the Scottrade Center.

Coach Ken Hitchcock, who's presided over the franchise's sudden rise to prominence, is far from satisfied. Especially entering the break off a loss at Detroit and a shootout setback at home to the Penguins.