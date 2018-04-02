Road Closure Begins for Two-Year Green Energy Project

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri closed Stewart road Monday morning for a project to upgrade the clean energy potential of the MU power plant. The project means Stewart will be closed for two years. The power plant is getting a biomass boiler to replace a coal fire boiler. Also, the school is installing some silos to store fuel for the new burner.



MU Campus Facilities Spokesperson Karlan Seville said this will be inconvenient for students, but the new biomass bioler is a step toward cleaner energy for the campus.



"It will burn woodchips mostly, but also paper pellets and agriculture waste," Seville said.



Later in the project, the construction will close traffic for an additional block to Fifth street.



Seville said the University built a path for cyclists and pedestrians to use during the project. She said it will be lit eventually, so it will be safe to use at night.

