Road Closure Causes Backups for Blood Drive

COLUMBIA - A road closure is causing problems for people trying to get into the largest multi-day blood drive in the nation. Mick Deaver Drive is closed, making Champions Drive the only way to enter and exit the Hearnes Center for the 28th Annual Homecoming Blood Drive. Tuesday was the second day of the blood drive and drivers were frustrated with the amount of time it took to get into Hearnes Center.

Clay Parcel, the manager of the American Red Cross for the Missouri and Illinois region said, "It's inconvenient for a lot of people so you do kind of have to go one block out of your way. Plan to take Champions Road."

In 2012, 4,600 people participated in the four day blood drive and collected more than 4,000 pints of blood. In 2013, they are hoping to collect 5,000 pints.

Red Cross representative Dan Fox said the goal is to get participants in and out the door within an hour. He encourages people to come earlier in the day for shorter wait times.

The blood drive will continue until October 17 from 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. each day. To donate to the Red Cross, go here.