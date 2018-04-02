Road Closure on Walnut Continues, Four Buses to Re-Route

COLUMBIA — Walnut which has been closed between College Avenue and Orr Street since Monday will remain closed until Friday.

Officials said the closure was scheduled to end Wednesday evening. The closure is due to a project involving storm water utility work associated with the Short Street parking garage.

Four Columbia Transit bus routes are affected by this closure. The 107 FastCAT Express, 102 East, 103 North East, and 104 South East routes will continue to run on detours. Passengers can expect delays on these routes.

Bus stops within the detoured areas will not be in service during this time. Passengers should catch the desired buses at the nearest active bus stop. For detailed route and bus stop information, passengers can call the Columbia Transit customer service line at 573-874-7282 or visit gocolumbiamo.com/publicworks/transit.

A map detailing the detours is below:

102, 103, 104, 107 FastCAT Route Detours