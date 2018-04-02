Road Closures Due to Flooding
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that the following roads have been closed or impacted due to flooding:
ANDREW COUNTY:
- Route T - Closed between County Road 391 and County Road 401.
ATCHISON COUNTY:
- Interstate 29 - Closed to all traffic (northbound/southbound) at mile marker 110. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 110 to US 136.
- US 275 - Closed between US 136 and the Iowa State Line.
- Route V - Closed between County Road and MO / IA State Line.
- Route 111 - Closed from Route Z in Atchison County to the town of Craig in Holt County.
- US 136 - Closed west of I-29. This blocks access to the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville.
- Route D - Closed between Route A and US 136
- Route U - Closed between US 136 and County Road 280
- Route E - Closed between Route U and MO 111
- Route A - Closed between County Road 175 and Route B
- Route BB - Closed between County Road B Ave. and Route A.
BUCHANAN COUNTY:
- US 59 - Closed between MO 116 and the Kansas State Line
- MO 45 - Closed from US 59 junction south to Route H at Weston
- Route H - Closed at Agency at the Platte River.
- MO 138 - Closed between MO 273 and Lewis & Clark Village
CARROLL COUNTY:
- MO 10 - NOW CLOSED two miles west of Carrollton
HOLT COUNTY:
- US 159 - Closed from Route P to the Nebraska state line. This blocks access to the Missouri River Bridge at Rulo. Recommended detour: US 36 at St. Joseph
- MO 111 - Closed from Route 118 to US 159
- MO 111 - Closed from the junction of MO 111 and Route 118 to the City of Craig
- MO 111 - Closed four miles north of Forest City
- Route W - Closed from I-29 to Route 111
- Route 118 - Closed from MO 111 to Route P
- Route P - Closed from MO 118 to MO 159
- Route T - Closed four miles south of MO 111
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aEarly Today
3:30aEarly Today
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aPaid Program
3:30aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld