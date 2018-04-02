Road Closures Due to Flooding

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that the following roads have been closed or impacted due to flooding:

ANDREW COUNTY:

Route T - Closed between County Road 391 and County Road 401.

ATCHISON COUNTY:

Interstate 29 - Closed to all traffic (northbound/southbound) at mile marker 110. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 110 to US 136.

US 275 - Closed between US 136 and the Iowa State Line.

Route V - Closed between County Road and MO / IA State Line.

Route 111 - Closed from Route Z in Atchison County to the town of Craig in Holt County.

US 136 - Closed west of I-29. This blocks access to the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville.

Route D - Closed between Route A and US 136

Route U - Closed between US 136 and County Road 280

Route E - Closed between Route U and MO 111

Route A - Closed between County Road 175 and Route B

Route BB - Closed between County Road B Ave. and Route A.

BUCHANAN COUNTY:

US 59 - Closed between MO 116 and the Kansas State Line

MO 45 - Closed from US 59 junction south to Route H at Weston

Route H - Closed at Agency at the Platte River.

MO 138 - Closed between MO 273 and Lewis & Clark Village

CARROLL COUNTY:

MO 10 - NOW CLOSED two miles west of Carrollton

HOLT COUNTY:

US 159 - Closed from Route P to the Nebraska state line. This blocks access to the Missouri River Bridge at Rulo. Recommended detour: US 36 at St. Joseph

MO 111 - Closed from Route 118 to US 159

MO 111 - Closed from the junction of MO 111 and Route 118 to the City of Craig

MO 111 - Closed four miles north of Forest City

Route W - Closed from I-29 to Route 111

Route 118 - Closed from MO 111 to Route P

Route P - Closed from MO 118 to MO 159