Road Construction and Downtown Festival Create Detours to Columbia Transit Routes

COLUMBIA - Beginning at 8:00 am on Wednesday, September 19, several transit routes will be affected by the closure of Walnut Street at Short Street for storm water infrastructure improvements.

The following routes will detour until Walnut Street reopens by 5:00 PM on Friday, September 21.

102 Blue Route

103 Green Route

104 Red Route

107 FastCAT Route

For FastCAT detour map click here.

On Friday, September 21 and Saturday, September 22, the 107 FastCAT route will detour slightly in the downtown area due to street closures associated with the Roots N' Blues N' BBQ Festival.

For the FastCAT detour for Roots and Blues this weekend click here.

Even though detoured, the 107 FastCAT route is still an excellent mode of transportation between the University and Stephens campuses to the festival and other entertainment venues in downtown Columbia.