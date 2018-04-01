Road Crews Prepping for Winter Weather

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri residents aren't the only ones keeping their eyes on the latest weather forecasts Saturday.

Mo-DOT representatives said they are also keeping an eye on anticipated accumulations and weather conditions to see when would be best to start clearing the roads. They said crews have already started to pre-treat some roads in the area in advance of the winter weather.

According to their website, because MoDOT doesn't have enough workers or trucks to clear every highway immediately after a snowstorm, the department has set priorities for which roads to clear first.

Roads with the highest traffic volumes are plowed, or treated, first. These roads include interstates and other large-volume roads, which receive ongoing operations throughout a storm. Lower-volume lettered and numbered routes are plowed and treated next. Traffic on these roads may continue to have more snow on them until the higher-volume roads are mostly clear.

Columbia Public Works trucks have also started to pre-treat some residential areas within city limits. Many of the department's trucks are already loaded with ice breakers, shovels and salt for clearing ice when needed. According to the city's website, the removal process is dependent on the type of precipitation, depth, temperature of air and pavement and timing of winter weather events.

For snow events with more than 4 inches of snow, crews will clear first and second streets to a safe and passable pavement, utilizing overtime if necessary. Crews will also treat residential streets utilizing overtime until streets are safe and passable.

State maintained roads inside the city limits are handled by the Missouri Department of Transportation who utilize different treatment materials.

To check out road conditions in your area, you can access the Mo-DOT Traveler Information Map for details from across the state. Fpr advice on how best to clear the snow yourself, visit Mo-DOT's tip sheet.