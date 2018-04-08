Road Extension to Improve Pedestrian Traffic

Columbia City Council recently approved a 4,700 foot extension that will include an eight foot long walkway along Chapel Hill Road and a pedestrian underpass just west of the intersection of Scott Blvd. and Chapel Hill.

Sidewalks are a rare sight on Scott Blvd., especially in the stretch between Chapel Hill and Gillespie Bridge Road. This area is surrounded by a shopping center and many homes, making it difficult for pedestrians to access to the nearby Daniel Boone Little League Park.

City officials say it will make the park more safe and accessible, and neighbors say the improvements are long overdue.

"It's awfully dangerous," said Ed Skrabal, who lives near the proposed extension. "It's hard to get out of here. It's almost impossible for a young person to ride their bike across Scott Boulevard."

Residents say the new road will provide other ways to get in and out of their subdivisions, and are excited they will be able to walk instead of drive to nearby locations with the new pedestrian underpass.