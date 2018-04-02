Road rage leads to shots fired in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department confirmed there were shots fired at Westview and Grandview in Jefferson City near Highway 50 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. after a road rage incident in which one driver cut off another driver. A man got out of his black car, fired a .380 caliber automatic pistol into the air four times, and fled the scene.

Officials confirmed there was one person in the victim's car, but are not sure at this time how many people were in the suspect's car. There were no injuries reported at this time.

