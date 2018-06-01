Road repairs cause delays near Battle High School

COLUMBIA - Road crews will make improvements to St. Charles Road between Demaret Drive and Battle Avenue Tuesday.

Boone County Public Works says the planned construction will include sawing and removing damaged sections of concrete and replacing them.

Heavy delays are expected for drivers traveling to or from this area during the time of construction. The street will be reduced to one lane of traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the repairs takes place.

According to neighbors, heavy traffic has been a problem to this area. This issue first begin when Battle High School opened last fall.

As a reminder, remember to allow extra time if you're going to be traveling this route Tuesday.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the road repairs, contact Boone County Resource Management at 573-886-4480.