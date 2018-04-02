Road Woes Bump Tigers from Poll

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Frank Haith believes Missouri has played a lot better its last two road games. The bottom line remains: zero wins.

The Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC) are 14-0 at Mizzou Arena this season, and are an outstanding 81-4 the last five seasons. They're 0-5 on the road and will be the visitors four of the next five games, starting Wednesday night at Mississippi State.

Missouri was No. 15 in the preseason poll, rose to No. 7 after beating Illinois in St. Louis in December, and still has an appealing No. 33 RPI rating. But it's out of the Top 25 this week after losses, better showing or not, in a span of three games at SEC also-rans LSU and Texas A&M.