Road work for Stadium and Highway 63 set to begin Monday

COLUMBIA — A new intersection improvement project at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Old Highway 63 is set to begin on Monday.

The project calls for adding pedestrian facilities and physical improvements to the intersection as well as increasing the capacity limit for highway traffic.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.75 million, which will be split evenly between the City of Columbia and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The City's portion will come from the quarter-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2005.