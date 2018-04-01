Roads Closed due to Flooding

Fishing in the summer is a common pastime, but maybe you should think twice before you grab your tackle box.



High waters brought out local fisherman to Stone Drive on July 9.



The rural road is closed due to recent rainfall that has flooded the area.



Boone County Public Works say to treat closed roads as impassable and to turn around.



Officials say any activity on a closed road is not recommended due to the dangerous conditions.



