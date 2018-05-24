Roads improve after icy overnight conditions

COLUMBIA - While the heaviest snow fell in northern Missouri, winter weather still caused some trouble for drivers in Mid-Missouri.

Icy road conditions led to several accidents around Columbia in the early morning hours Monday.

A one-vehicle accident shut down one lane of southbound Highway 63 between Stadium Boulevard. and Grindstone Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

Around 5:00 a.m. when the snow stopped and the wind calmed down, crews from MoDOT made significant progress on the main thoroughfares in Columbia.

Highway 63 steadily improved during the morning. It turned from snow-covered to being wet by the morning rush hour.

Interstate 70 was dry by 6:00 a.m. and many of the busiest streets in Columbia were wet with a few icy spots.

For a full look at road conditions for Missouri highways, click here.