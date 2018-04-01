Roadside Work Planned in Macon and Adair Counties

MACON, Mo. - MoDOT is working along roadways in Macon and Adair Counties from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday.

MoDOT plans to work in the following areas:

Route C in Macon County- traffic can expect some delays from Bevier to the Randolph County line

Route 6 in Adair/Sullivan County - traffic can expect delays from Green City to Novingier

According to MoDOT, crews and equipment will be working close to traffic and drivers are encouraged to operate with extra caution.

All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. Those traveling and the commuting public are encouraged to check the online map daily for new work zones.