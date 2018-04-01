Robber Accused of Using Hatchet

AP-MO--Hatchet-Robbery 11-02 0092 AP-MO--Hatchet-Robbery Suspect accused of robbing convenience store with a hatchet IMPERIAL, Mo. (AP) -- A 19-year-old eastern Missouri man is accused of using a hatchet to rob a convenience store. Kevin Midkiff of Arnold is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Sheriff Glenn Boyer says Midkiff walked into the store at 3 a-m yesterday, showing a hatchet and demanding money from the clerk. He ran away after taking an undetermined amount of cash. Midkiff is jailed on 100-thousand dollars bond. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-02-05 1102EST