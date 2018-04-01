Robbery at Bocomo Bay

COLUMBIA- Police responded to an armed robbery at Bocomo Bay tonight. A man entered the store with a handgun demanding money.

He then fled the scene on foot heading southeast with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police describe the man as a thin blak male wearing all black clothing. He also had a bandana covering his face.

The suspect fits the description of a man who robbed Breaktime on Paris Road and Ballenger Liquor.