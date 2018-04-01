Robbery at Check 'n Go in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Suspects are still on the loose after a robbery at Check 'n Go near Providence and Nifong. Police were dispatched to the business after around 3:10 p.m. Monday for an armed robbery in progress. Police describe the two suspects as black males in their 20's. They were last seen wearing a white shirt and pants. One was wearing sunglasses as the other was wearing a hat. Two suspects fled on foot with cash and were seen running northeast behind a mexican restaurant. Police said the handgun was seen, but would not confirm if it was drawn. If anyone has information on the suspects they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.