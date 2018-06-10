Robbery At Gunpoint

The victim, a 17-year-old Columbia resident, stated he was walking southbound on Paris Rd. near the Business Loop overpass when he was approached by two unidentified black males. The victim stated that the first suspect produced a handgun and demanded all his personal property while the second suspect emptied his pants pockets. Both suspects fled the scene with the victims personal property.

Suspect One is described as a black male, 17 or 18 years of age, 5'11, medium build with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red ball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

The only description of Suspect Two is he is a black male.

The incident remains under investigation and has been turned over to the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.