Robbery at Local Convenience Store

BOONE COUNTY -- Two suspects entered a local convenience store near Prathersville at approximately 8:45 p.m, according to the Boone County's Sheriff's Department.

The suspects demanded cash from the clerk and ran off on foot with an unknown amount of cash. The suspects identities are currently unknown.

The Columbia Police Department and a K-9 unit responded to investigate, which is still currently on going at this time.