Robbery in Downtown Columbia

The victim stopped to give a ride to an unkown female. The victim let the female use his cell phone. She then requested he take her to the 500 block. As the victim stopped he was approached by a subject displaying a rifle. The man took the victim's wallet and vehicle. Police say they will continue to investigate the robbery.

Anyone with any information should call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.