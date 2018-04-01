Robbery Near Worley St. Park

Police report the victim was approached by a male and female and asked to help move an item. The three walked to Worley Street Park, where the victim was hit with a blunt object and knocked to the ground. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the victim and both subjects fled.

Police describe the male suspect as a black male, approximately 5'11", of thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a do-rag on his head. The female suspect was described as approximately 5'2" - 5'5", of thin build. She was wearing blue jeans.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released, police said.

Columbia Police are asking for help. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.