Robbery suspect arrested after leading police on chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A person suspected of robbing a St. Louis County bank has been arrested after leading police on a chase in a minivan.

Police tell KMOV-TV that they chased the van from St. Louis County into South County. They said the suspect drove north in the southbound lanes of I-270 at one point.

Officials said the person is suspected of robbing the Simmons First National Bank near the border of Clayton and Richmond Heights.

Another person jumped out of the minivan earlier in the chase, according to police.

Police said multiple suspects were taken into custody. One of the people arrested is also suspected of robbing a Commerce Bank branch in Clayton on Tuesday.

The chase closed down the southbound lanes of I-270. Those lanes have since re-opened.