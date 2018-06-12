Robbery suspect still unidentified

COLUMBIA- Officers responded to a robbery the Sonic Drive-In restaurant at 5700 St. Charles Rd. Saturday night around 10 p.m., according to a press release.

The suspect has not been identified.

The man entered the business and demanded money. The man took an undisclosed amount of money and ran east from the restaurant.

No one was injured.

The police used a K9, but could not find the suspect. The police are looking for a man, who is around 5' 8" and last seen wearing dark clothes.

If you have any information please contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.