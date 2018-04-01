Robbery suspect wrecks truck at Missouri college

By: The Associated Press

FARMINGTON (AP) - An Arizona man was hospitalized Tuesday with serious injuries and faced charges after allegedly robbing a southeast Missouri bank before wrecking his truck on a college campus.

Court records show 45-year-old Stephen Barrientez was charged with robbery, armed criminal action and theft. He was jailed on $50,000 bond.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports the robbery happened Monday at First Bank in Farmington. Police Chief Rick Baker said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two Missouri troopers spotted the getaway pickup truck at Mineral Area College. Police said Barrientez's truck was speeding when it overturned. He was flown to a suburban St. Louis hospital with multiple injuries.

Baker said a BB-type pistol and the stolen money were recovered.