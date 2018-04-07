Robbery Victim Uncooperative, Police Close Case

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery at 206 Business Loop 70 West at approximately 3:40 a.m. Monday. The 21-year-old victim told police he had agreed to meet an acquaintance in the parking lot of Long John Silver's to purchase a cell phone. The victim told police that a female who accompanied the victim's male acquaintance pulled a gun on the victim and took his money.

Patrol officers called detectives to continue the investigation while they located the alleged suspect. After interviewing both parties, the detective received conflicting stories. The victim then changed his mind and decided he did not want to cooperate with prosecution. The police department closed the case.