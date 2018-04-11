Robert Bethel Found Guilty for Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Girlfriend

MONTGOMERY CITY - Robert Bethel was found guilty Wednesday for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend, Amy Jordan.

In January 2013, Bethel, then 18, used a gun to force Jordan, then 15, into his vehicle. Bethel then returned Jordan to her home the next morning unharmed.

Bethel then threatened to head back to schools armed, thus putting the schools on lockdown for about an hour. Bethel did not end up heading to those schools and no one was harmed.