Robert Young Dies At 83

in News

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Congressman Robert Young from St. Louis County has died at age 83. Colliers Funeral Home in suburban St. Louis confirms he died yesterday at an area nursing home. Robert Young the Third, a Democrat, represented the 2nd Congressional District from the late 1970s through the 80s. He was one of St. Louis' most influential political voices of his time. He was also a Missouri state senator and state representative. He is survived by his children and siblings. Funeral arrangements are pending.