Robinson Sets CMU Career Sack Record in Loss to Evangel

FAYETTE, MO -- No. 15-ranked Evangel University defeated Central Methodist University 49-16 on Senior Day at Davis Field in Heart of America Athletic Conference football action, despite Eagles' defensive end Trevor Robinson setting a new school career sack record and Burton Iosefa's 182 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The Crusaders (7-2, 6-1 HAAC) used a 21-point second quarter to take a 28-3 lead into halftime. Iosefa rushed for 45 yards on the Eagles' (2-7, 2-6 HAAC) first play from scrimmage. The drive culminated with an Ezequiel Rivera 45-yard field goal, giving the Green and Black a 3-0 lead five minutes into the game.

Mitch McHenry answered for Evangel, catching three of his game-high four touchdown passes in a 14-minute span to open up the game.

Robinson recorded his 25th career sack with under four minutes left in the first quarter when he took down quarterback Andrew Brimhall, tying Justin Wisdom's career record of 25. Iosefa opened the third quarter with a 37-yard touchdown scamper on the offense's third play from scrimmage, cutting the deficit to 28-9. McHenry, Brimhall and Otis Brown countered with three touchdowns for Evangel before Central Methodist signal caller Sklyer Jameson raced 57 yards to paydirt for the final score of the contest.

Robinson broke Wisdom's record in the fourth quarter with a sack of McHenry on a third-and-eight with 7:30 left in the game.

Jameson finished with 34 yards on 13 rushes. He was 8-of-13 through the air for 108 yards but was sacked eight times.

Brimhall completed 25-of-36 passes for 337 yards and four passing touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns. McHenry caught 11 passes for 141 yards. Shawn Hebert hauled in nine passes for 112 yards.

Cedric Reese totaled six tackles for the visitors. Jamail Randle and Stephen Swillum had two sacks apiece as six different Cruaders had at least one sack.

Bryan Plenge and Nicholas Wiley recorded 10 tackles apiece for the home team. Plenge also had two pass breakups. Robinson had six tackles and three tackles for loss to go along with the two sacks and one quarterback hurry. Chris Porter had eight tackles and one sack.

Central Methodist outrushed Evangel 279-141 but was outgained in total offense 531-387.

The Eagles travel to archrival, No. 3-ranked Missouri Valley College on Saturday, November 10. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.