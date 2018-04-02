Robotics Teams Competing in St. Louis



ST. LOUIS - About 400 student teams from around the world are in St. Louis for a robotics competition at the Edward Jones Dome and America's Center.

The championships for U.S. FIRST - For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology - are being held in St. Louis for the third straight year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that more than 20,000 teams worldwide sought to qualify, and six St. Louis area teams will be competing.

To compete, students have to design, program and build their remote-controlled robots from a kit of metal rods, gears and other elements. The teams have six weeks to build their robots, which then try to outmaneuver one another, gaining points by shooting discs through goals and scaling a pyramid.

Segway inventor Dean Kamen began the competition.