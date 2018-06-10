Rock Bridge Beats North Callaway by Double Digits

By: Gregory Cornfield

COLUMBIA - Senior Lauren Fuller was brilliant on both offense and defense as she helped Rock Bridge Softball beat North Callaway on Monday, 12-1.  

On offense Fuller went 2-3 with two walks for the day including a solo home run to give her team a one run lead in the 5th.  

Then going into the 7th inning the score was 2-1 when the Bruins tagged on a ten run, eight hit inning including a two-run single by Fuller. 

Fuller pitched a complete game 5-hitter to seal the deal to get the win.

The Bruins take the field against Jefferson City Jays Tuesday, August 30th at 6 p.m. in Jefferson City.  

