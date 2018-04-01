Rock Bridge Boy's Tennis Advances to Final Four

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Rock Bridge boy's tennis team advanced to the state's Final Four competition upon their sectional tournament victory Saturday afternoon. This is the twelfth consecutive year that the team has advanced to the Final Four.

The sectional tournament took place in Springfield where the Bruins shut out Glendale 5-0. The team then went on to defeat Joplin in the finals with a score of 5-1.

Head coach Ben Loeb was very excited for the team, explaining that no other public school in Missouri has advanced to a Final Four competition this many consecutive times. "I'm very thrilled and happy for the team, and I know the guys are proud to keep up this tradition of Rock Bridge boy's tennis. It'll be a challenging Final Four, but we are looking forward to playing."

Team finals take place on Thursday, May 23rd in Springfield; individual and double finals will be played the following Friday and Saturday. The Bruins team takes on Parkway Central at 9am on the 23rd; if they advance, they will play the winner of Rockhurst vs. Christian Brothers College for the championship.