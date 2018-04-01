Rock Bridge Boys Golf Takes Home State Title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Rock Bridge boys golf team took home the Class 4 state championship Tuesday in Springfield after knocking 26 strokes off its first-day score. The Bruins beat Rockhurst and Francis Howell by seventeen shots.

Rock Bridge senior Wilson Sundvold tied for third among individuals with a two-day total of 148. Sundvold had previously led the Bruins to a Class 4 District 5 championship on April 29 after winning the individual title with a 1-under-par 71.

Rock Bridge tallied the only sub-300 team score in the competition on the final day to give them the championship.