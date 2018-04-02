Rock Bridge Bruins Advance to the State Championship Game

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 05 2014 Jun 5, 2014 Thursday, June 05, 2014 10:00:00 PM CDT June 05, 2014 in Sports
By: John Zupon Jr., KOMU 8 Sports Dgital Producer
loading

O'FALLON - The Rock Bridge Bruins move onto the Missouri Class 5 State Championship Game after beating Blue Springs South on Thursday.

Logan Twehous took the mound for the Bruins and allowed only three hits and struck out seven in seven innings. Conner Brumfield lead the team, going three for four and scoring a run. Michael Buxton had Kyle Teter had the only two RBI's for the Bruins but that would be all they needed, beating the Jaguars 2-0.

The Bruins will play for it all Friday at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon Mo. against Francis Howell.

 

 

